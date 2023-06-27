Deep Ellum crime: Woman pistol-whipped, another woman questioned

A woman was seriously injured after being pistol-whipped in Dallas’ Deep Ellum entertainment district.

Dallas police said they received a call about a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They found a woman with a head injury near Main and Pryor streets.

But they determined she had not been shot. She was hit in the head with a gun.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Officers questioned a second woman who police said is considered a person of interest in the attack.