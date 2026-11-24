The Brief Dallas Police have identified 24-year-old Marquize Lacy as a suspect in connection to a shooting on Halloween in Deep Ellum that killed three and injured others. Police are actively searching for Lacy, and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Dallas Police or CrimeStoppers. The Halloween shootings in Deep Ellum left four people dead and over a dozen injured. Three arrests have been made in connection to the shootings.



Dallas Police have identified a suspect from one of the three deadly shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween, and are asking for the public's help in finding him.

South Crowdus Street Shooting Suspect

Marquize Lacy, 24

What's New:

Dallas Police say they are looking for 24-year-old Marquize Lacy in connection to a Deep Ellum shooting on Halloween in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street.

He is wanted for an aggravated assault from the South Crowdus Street shooting.

The shooting left three people dead and several others injured, and was one of three shootings on Halloween in Deep Ellum.

Lacy is described as 245 lbs, 5'4", with brown eyes and black hair. Police are actively searching for Lacy, and he is encouraged to turn himself in.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Lacy's whereabouts is asked to contact Dallas Police Sgt. Boz Rojas at (214) 671-3598 or call CrimeStoppers at (214) 373-8477.

CrimeStoppers will pay for information that leads to Lacy's arrest.

Dig deeper:

On November 12, Dallas police arrested 18-year-old Justin Murdock on capital murder charges connected to the South Crowdus Street shooting.

Justin Murdock

According to Murdock’s arrest warrant affidavit, detectives interviewed multiple witnesses who said the confrontation started after one of the victims leaned out a car window and made catcalls toward two women.

Murdock was among a group of males walking with the women. He allegedly fired shots at the car using a handgun that was modified to fire automatically.

Detectives used witness descriptions of the suspect’s distinctive clothing and shoes, video from security cameras, and cellphone photos to identify Murdock, according to the affidavit.

Deep Ellum Halloween Shootings

What we know:

Four people were killed and many more were injured in three separate shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night, with the violence unfolding in a 75-minute span.

The first shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Elm Street, police said. A second shooting followed at about 1:05 a.m. in the 2600 block of Main Street, and the third was reported at roughly 1:35 a.m. in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street.

Deep Ellum shooting victims

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Kaniesa Scott, 28-year-old Unique Elise Benjamin, 25-year-old Anthony McCleary, and 20-year-old Isaiah Boling.

One suspect in connection to the shooting on Main Street has been arrested. David Yancy turned himself in to authorities last week after seeing surveillance footage of himself on FOX 4's ‘Trackdown’.

Related article

Yancy's arrest came after federal authorities launched Operation Deep Cover, a safety push specific to Deep Ellum, following the shootings.

A third suspect, Treyveion Demby, was arrested after brandishing a handgun during the shootings. He's facing federal charges for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Three persons of interest have been identified in connection to the shooting on Elm Street, and police are still looking for them.