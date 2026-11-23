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The Brief Dallas gang member Kendrick Jamal Young was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. Young supplied an open-air South Dallas drug market known as the "Dead End," storing narcotics and guns in a nearby home. The sentence stems from Operation Blue Laces, a federal investigation that has led to 12 gang-related guilty pleas so far.



A Dallas gang member who admitted to storing drugs to sell at a neighborhood drug market was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on Monday, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Operation Blue Laces targets South Dallas gang

What we know:

39-year-old Kendrick Jamal Young, also known as "Peanut," pleaded guilty in September 2025, to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances including cocaine and PCP, while possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the DOJ, Young was a member of the Four Deuce Oakland Crips.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives launched an investigation called Operation Blue Laces in January 2024. The operation targeted gang-related criminal activity along the Malcolm X Boulevard corridor in South Dallas.

Inside the 'Dead End' open-air drug market

Local perspective:

The investigation was prompted in part by complaints from residents and business owners who reported that gang members had taken control of the area. Prosecutors said it created an atmosphere of intimidation and lawlessness.

Investigators identified several storefronts that authorities said gang members used to store firearms and distribute drugs. They also identified the 2800 block of Casey Street as an open-air drug market known as the "Dead End," where prosecutors said gang members sold drugs around the clock.

The area is near the former Dallas ISD Phillis Wheatley School, which now serves as the campus for Cornerstone Crossroads Academy.

In the release, Dallas police were said to have investigated multiple killings and other violent crimes along the "Dead End" in 2023 and 2024.

Drugs and firearms seized

Dig deeper:

In court documents, Young admitted that he and another gang member used a home in the 3600 block of Malcolm X Boulevard throughout 2024 to store drugs. Gang members working for Young later sold the drugs at the "Dead End".

Young routinely wore a large gold "Dead End" medallion in social media posts and referred to himself as the "Dead End Boss Man," according to authorities.

Officers searched the home on Oct. 22, 2024, and seized:

210 grams of cocaine

4.6 kilograms of PCP

9.8 grams of methamphetamine

1.4 grams of heroin

A kilogram of K2 and multiple kilograms of marijuana

Multiple firearms and ammunition.

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12 gang-linked defendants plead guilty

What they're saying:

"The investigation revealed a sophisticated drug trafficking operation that relied on firearms and gang affiliation to maintain control and distribute dangerous narcotics throughout the community," said ATF's Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Brian W. Garner. "The sentencing of Kendrick Young is another important milestone in Operation Blue Laces and underscores ATF's unwavering commitment to targeting violent offenders, disrupting criminal enterprises, and ensuring safer communities for the citizens of Dallas."

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 12 defendants that were linked to the gang, and identified through Operation Blue Laces, have pleaded guilty to federal offenses, including drug conspiracy, firearms violations and carjacking,

The ATF’s Dallas Field Division and the Dallas Police Department investigated the case.