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The Brief Steve Noviello's holiday gift guide highlights 10 gifts tailored for tweens who have outgrown little-kid toys. Featured items encourage creativity, competition, and self-expression, including craft kits, games, and a karaoke machine. Get more from the FOX Holiday Gift Guide on FOX 4 News, FOX 4+, FOX Local, FOX4News.com and in your social media feed.



Perfect gifts for those who are too old for little-kid toys but are still very much kids at heart. These are ten gifts that let tweens create, compete, customize, and show off their personalities.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

STMT Ultimate Bling Set

STMT Ultimate Bling Set

For the tween who believes everything is better with rhinestones. The STMT Ultimate Bling Set includes 24,000 colorful gems, glue, tools and a storage case, giving tweens everything they need to customize water bottles, phone cases, notebooks and whatever else they can get their hands on. | Buy It

BRCĒ Untie-Resistant Shoelaces

BRCĒ Untie-Resistant Shoelaces

These are shoelaces for tweens who are always moving and never stopping to retie their shoes. BRCĒ laces are designed to resist loosening, fraying, sweat, water and dirt, making them a practical upgrade for sneakers, cleats or any shoes that need to stay secure through school, sports and everyday chaos. | Buy It

MyLook InstaSnap Camera

MyLook InstaSnap Camera

Give your tween a camera that feels more personal than a phone. The MyLook InstaSnap even has a built in printer to let them capture memories, get creative with photos and enjoy the fun of turning everyday moments into something they can share, save or show off to their friends. It’s a perfect first camera for a tween who is always documenting life. | Buy It

Make It Real Pen Creation Station

Make It Real Pen Creation Station

This craft kit has serious tween appeal because they actually get to make something useful. The Pen Creation Station lets them design and customize 10 colorful "floaty" pens with sequins, charms and other decorations—then store everything in a fun locker-shaped station. | Buy It

MrBeast: The Ultimate Game

MrBeast: The Ultimate Game

For tweens who watch MrBeast videos, this brings that same over-the-top competition to the kitchen table. Players take on challenges, go head-to-head in duels, pull secret side quests and decide whether to play it safe or risk everything in the final round. It’s loud, fast and perfectly designed for a tween game night. | Buy It

iLive Karaoke+ Wireless Party Machine

iLive Karaoke+ Wireless Party Machine

Give your tween the gift of being the star of their own living-room concert. This wireless party machine includes two microphones, colorful light effects, vocal effects and Bluetooth connectivity, making it perfect for sleepovers, birthday parties, or those moments when a tween suddenly decides the family room is Madison Square Garden. | Buy It

SlimyGloop Glam Slime

SlimyGloop Glam Slime

Slime has grown up a little- but not too much. SlimyGloop Glam Slime gives tweens the squishy, stretchy fun they love with sparkly colors and a more glamorous look that feels made for sharing on social media. It’s sensory play—but make it sensational. | Buy It

Creativity for Kids Learn to Knit Kit Deluxe

Creativity for Kids Learn to Knit Kit Deluxe

For tweens who are ready to make something they can actually wear, this kit teaches the basics of loom knitting while helping them create a cozy scarf and a stylish headband. It’s a creative, screen-free project with a finished product they can proudly say, "I made this." | Buy It

The Drip Bros

The Drip Bros

Founded by Best Friends, Built for Team Spirit, the Drip Bros was started by best friends Jackson & Jackson, who share a love for sports, team unity, and giving back. What began as a 4th-grade school project has grown into a brand dedicated to helping athletes and fans rep their colors with pride. Each necklace is made with love and shipped out to teams, schools, and sports lovers everywhere—all while supporting KEEN USA to help kids of all abilities enjoy sports. | Buy It

Star Realms: Frontiers

Star Realms: Frontiers

Star Realms: Frontiers is a great next-level game for tweens who have outgrown simple card games and are ready for strategy. Players build their own space fleets, battle for control and make decisions that change the game. It works for one to four players and includes competitive, cooperative, and solo play, so tweens can play with friends—or take on the galaxy by themselves. | Buy It

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide