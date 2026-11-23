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The Brief Nvidia's board unanimously voted to bring back Jensen Huang as CEO less than two weeks after he resigned over an affair with a suspected spy. President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of Huang holding a red bra and called him a "National Treasure." Following the announcement of Huang's return, Nvidia stock surged over 30%.



Nvidia's board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as president, CEO and board director, effective immediately.

Huang resigned less than two weeks ago over an affair with a woman suspected of spying for China. China has denied the accusations.

Trump posts AI image, calls Huang a 'National Treasure'

What we know:

President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of Huang holding up a red bra following the news.

In a Truth Social post Monday, Trump called Huang a "Patriot and National Treasure."

He also said the U.S. government "has no reason to believe" that Huang's return to Nvidia poses any risk to national security. His social media comment went up shortly after Nvidia announced its board had reinstated Huang.

Since Nvidia announced Huang's return on Monday morning, the company's stock has surged over 30%.

Statements from leadership

What they're saying:

Harvey C. Jones, chair of the Nvidia board, said they look forward to working with Huang as he resumes his leadership role.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Jones said. "We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO."

Huang also released a brief statement regarding his return to the tech giant.

"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said. "I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work."