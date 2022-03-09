Darius Fields testifies after being found guilty in connection to Shavon Randle’s murder, kidnapping

article

The man convicted of masterminding the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old girl is testifying during his sentencing Wednesday.

Darius Fields was found guilty of engaging in organized criminal activity after authorities said he orchestrated the kidnapping of Shavon Randle in 2017, in retaliation for a drug theft that she had nothing to do with.

Fields began his testimony late Wednesday morning.

He's being questioned about his high schools days and the years following.

Before Fields’ testimony, Randle's mother testified about how she and other family members honor her daughter's life.

Fields is already serving 18 years for a weapons charge in this case.

On the organized crime charge, he could face life in prison.