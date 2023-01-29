Winter Storm Watch issued for much of North Texas for Monday through Wednesday morning
DALLAS - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of North Texas as there is a wintry mix possible Monday through Wednesday morning.
The watch begins Monday afternoon and goes until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Significant icing is possible, making travel conditions dangerous.
Ice accumulations from 0.1" to 0.25" possible.
