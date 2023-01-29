Expand / Collapse search

Winter Storm Watch issued for much of North Texas for Monday through Wednesday morning

January 29th Morning Weather Forecast

The high temperatures will be in the 40s Sunday, with a chance of rain, before there is a chance for freezing drizzle on Monday.

DALLAS - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of North Texas as there is a wintry mix possible Monday through Wednesday morning.

The watch begins Monday afternoon and goes until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Significant icing is possible, making travel conditions dangerous.

Ice accumulations from 0.1" to 0.25" possible.

