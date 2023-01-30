Icy weather is causing airlines to cancel flights out of Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

At Dallas Love Field more than 215 Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled for Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

That is more than 50% of scheduled flights for the airline.

As of 10:50 a.m. more than 218 flights in and out of DFW Airport have been canceled and more than 100 others have been delayed, according to FlightAware.

Some flights have already been canceled for Tuesday as well.

Both Dallas-based airports are asking fliers to check their flight status before heading to the airport over the next few days.