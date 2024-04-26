Expand / Collapse search
Fort Worth mother who killed 14-year-old intruder won’t be charged

By
Published  April 26, 2024 12:01pm CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4

DALLAS - The Fort Worth woman who shot and killed a 14-year-old boy as he tried to break into her rental home will not face charges.

A Tarrant County grand jury no-billed Aleah Wallace. That means jurors did not find enough evidence to charge her with a crime.

In December, Wallace fatally shot 14-year-old Devin Baker, who was trying to get in through her 8-year-old daughter’s window. 

It happened not long after she’d called 911 because someone else had tried to break into her duplex. And it was the fifth attempted burglary at her home in just a few weeks.

Wallace told FOX 4 she was devastated the suspect was a 14-year-old child. But at that point, she was only thinking about her family.

"I have four daughters. It’s just me and my four daughters that stay there. I just was protecting my daughters," she said. "I'm devastated that he was 14. I hate that. I literally do. And I'm so sorry. But at that point, I had to think about my babies. I didn’t know he was 14 when he was on the other side of that window. All I knew was that somebody could come in and hurt me or my kids. That's it."

Woman who shot burglar: "I was protecting my kids"

Aleah Wallace shot and killed someone trying to break into her rental home where she lived with her four daughters. She's talking about what happened exclusively with FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb.

After the shooting, Wallace faced eviction because her landlord said she was not allowed to have a gun while living in government-subsidized housing.

That eviction case was dropped after lawmakers intervened on her behalf.