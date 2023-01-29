TxDOT crews preparing North Texas roads for wintry mix expected this week

TxDOT crews are busy preparing the roads for the winter weather expected this week.

Officials are asking drivers to give the crews extra time and space as they do their best to keep our roads as safe as possible.

North Texas drivers are bracing for a possible wintry mix Monday through Wednesday.

Some drivers, like Sabrina Ridgway, say they’ll pay extra attention to road conditions.

"I’m always ready for it," Ridgway. "And you have to drive for yourself and other people as well because a lot of people don’t take the weather seriously."

"And it looks like there’s going to be more of a chance of some freezing rain, and snow and ice," said Tony Hartzel, with TxDOT.

TxDOT said it has a head start to treatment.

"We’ve been pre-treating the roads already. We started on Friday when it was fairly warm and sunny," Hartzel said. "We were treating a lot of the bridges and overpasses, but now we’re going to be treating all of the main lanes of our major roadways."

For now, TxDOT is treating roads with brine, which keeps ice and snow from sticking to roadways. If we see accumulation, it has additional plans.

"We’ll go to brine, but we can also use a salt and sand mixture as well," Hartzel added.

TxDOT crews in Dallas will rotate crews 24/7 beginning Monday at noon. The same goes for Fort Worth.

Some areas will see crews beginning earlier.

"So this one can be very, very challenging," Hartzel said. "Every single bridge could be iced over."

"Don’t drive to the speed limit necessarily, just drive to the conditions. Take your time and you’ll get there," Ridgway said. "Don’t speed and be aware of your surroundings."

Ridgway added that she enjoys winter weather, as long as she doesn’t have to be out-and-about in it.

For now, she feels prepared.

"But this is Texas, so you never know what to expect in Texas," she added.