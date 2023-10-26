The downpour overnight flooded streets in parts of Tarrant County.

The storms that moved through the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex dropped heavy early Thursday morning.

That resulted in widespread street flooding, especially in Fort Worth near the Trinity River.

Forest Park Boulevard, which runs along the river, was underwater in some areas because the river overflowed its banks.

FOX 4 reporter Dan Godwin said he and his photographer saw dead fish on Forest Park Boulevard because of the swollen river.

Two women were stranded after driving into high water in the area while on their way home from work.

They called 911 and first responders got there quickly. But the women managed to get out of their car and wade through the high water to safety before rescuers arrived.

In Haltom City, Little Fossil Creek was about 2 feet over its banks.

A photo from FOX 4 storm chaser Michael Beard shows water covering the road and going beyond someone's mailbox into their yard.

Most of North Texas got between 3 and 8 inches of rain overnight.

Traffic Troubles

Traffic was a major concern overnight and into the morning rush hour on Thursday.

Throughout Tarrant County, MedStar officials said its paramedics responded to 28 weather-related incidents including one rollover crash, one auto-pedestrian crash, and one vehicle that was stuck in high water.

Twenty of those crashes resulted in people being taken to the hospital.

Related article

A woman was killed after crashing on Highway 360 in Grapevine. Police believe the weather was a contributing factor in the accident.

Weather Forecast

The weather system that produced the heavy rain has moved out of Metroplex.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said the rest of Thursday will be mostly dry, but still humid and muggy.

More rain is in the forecast for Friday and the weekend, followed by cooler weather.