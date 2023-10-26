Woman killed in weather-related crash on Hwy. 360

The overnight rain caused at least one fatal crash on a North Texas highway.

Grapevine police said it happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 360 near the Riverside Golf Club.

Witnesses called police after seeing a car hit a guardrail and land in the median.

Responding officers pulled a female driver out of the car and began giving her CPR. Unfortunately, she did not survive.

Police described her as a 27-year-old woman from Oklahoma City. The medical examiner will release her name after notifying her family.

Northbound Hwy. 360 was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

They said it was raining heavily in that area at the time. So, investigators believe the weather was a contributing factor.

Throughout Tarrant County, MedStar officials said its paramedics responded to 28 weather-related incidents including one rollover crash, one auto-pedestrian crash, and one vehicle that was stuck in high water.

Twenty of those crashes resulted in people being taken to the hospital.