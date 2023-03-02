Airlines are already canceling flights ahead of the severe storms that are expected to hit North Texas on Thursday.

More than 270 flights in and out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport have been canceled as of 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Tornadoes, large hail possible in North Texas Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

American Airlines has canceled more than 190 flight, Envoy was responsible for more than 40.

Flights at Dallas Love Field have also been canceled for Thursday.

Nearly 100 Southwest flights have been called off.