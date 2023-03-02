Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Dallas County
11
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM CST until FRI 12:41 PM CST, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:45 PM CST until SAT 2:55 AM CST, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 PM CST until SAT 11:31 AM CST, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:54 AM CST until SAT 11:15 AM CST, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:58 AM CST until SAT 7:55 AM CST, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:43 PM CST until FRI 6:14 PM CST, Lamar County, Delta County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 3:45 PM CST, Cooke County, Denton County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:59 PM CST until THU 10:00 PM CST, Red River County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:58 PM CST until THU 10:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CST, Jack County

What's the difference between Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning?

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 4

Dallas Weather: Tornado Watch Issued For North Texas - 3 p.m. update

A Tornado Watch has been issued for North Texas until 10 pm. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry looks at the storm system and tells you what to expect.

With severe storms possible Thursday, we wanted to make sure everyone knows the difference between a Watch and Warning when it comes to severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, a Watch means people should be prepared, stay informed, and be ready to act, because severe weather is possible.

A Warning means people should take action. They should take shelter because severe weather is happening or about to happen.

READ MORE: Tornadoes, large hail possible in North Texas Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

The Wichita Falls Office of Emergency Preparedness tweeted out a graphic relating it to tacos.

For a "Taco Watch," that means tacos are possible, as we have the ingredients for tacos. A "Taco Warning" means tacos are happening, and you should take action.

MORE: Severe Weather Safety with Dan and Ali

Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning: What's the difference?

FOX 4 meteorologists Dan Henry and Ali Turiano break down the differences between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.