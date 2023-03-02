DFW weather: Severe storms knock out power for many in North Texas

Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of North Texans affected by Thursday’s severe weather.

In Dallas County, there are more than 104,000 outages, as of 7:15 p.m., while Tarrant County has about 92,500.

Collin County has about 46,000 outages, while Denton County has about 16,000 and about 9,000 customers are without power in Parker County.

Oncor made extra resources available Thursday in anticipation of possible tornadic activity but said flooding or other challenges could cause delays.

"We appreciate your patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power," the company said on its website.

People can call 888-313-4747 or visit stormcenter.oncor.com to see an outage map, report an outage or check their outage status.

