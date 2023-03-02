DFW weather: Severe storms knock out power for many in North Texas

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CST, Fannin County, Lamar County
18
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:37 PM CST until THU 8:45 PM CST, Freestone County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:17 PM CST until THU 8:15 PM CST, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:29 PM CST until THU 8:00 PM CST, Ellis County, Hill County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:49 PM CST until THU 8:00 PM CST, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM CST until FRI 12:41 PM CST, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:45 PM CST until SAT 2:55 AM CST, Hopkins County, Delta County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:36 PM CST until THU 8:45 PM CST, Hopkins County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CST, Hunt County, Kaufman County, Hill County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 PM CST until SAT 11:31 AM CST, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:54 AM CST until SAT 11:15 AM CST, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:58 AM CST until SAT 7:55 AM CST, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:42 AM CST until SAT 11:01 AM CST, Collin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:29 PM CST until THU 8:45 PM CST, Lamar County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:43 PM CST until FRI 6:14 PM CST, Lamar County, Delta County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:51 PM CST until THU 7:45 PM CST, Fannin County
Tornado Watch
until THU 10:00 PM CST, Fannin County, Lamar County, Red River County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County

DFW weather: Severe storms knock out power for many in North Texas

Severe Weather
DALLAS - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of North Texans affected by Thursday’s severe weather.

In Dallas County, there are more than 104,000 outages, as of 7:15 p.m., while Tarrant County has about 92,500.

Collin County has about 46,000 outages, while Denton County has about 16,000 and about 9,000 customers are without power in Parker County.

Oncor made extra resources available Thursday in anticipation of possible tornadic activity but said flooding or other challenges could cause delays.

"We appreciate your patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power," the company said on its website.

People can call 888-313-4747 or visit stormcenter.oncor.com to see an outage map, report an outage or check their outage status.

Check back with FOX 4 on TV, on our website and on the FOX 4 WAPP for the latest weather updates.