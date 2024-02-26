North Texans enjoy a taste of summer in February

Monday’s high temperature broke a record for the date that goes back more than 100 years.

It was also one of the earliest days on record when North Texas topped 90 degrees.

Klyde Warren Park in Dallas is bustling for a Monday. People were enjoying the outdoors on what feels more like an early summer day in winter.

Joaquin Goldsmith and his sisters enjoyed a snow cone courtesy of his mom.

It's the first time this year the family has made it out to Klyde Warren much earlier than in years past, Mom says.

"I like it," said Fabiola Goldsmith. "I kind of like it 'cause it's not that hot. You still have the wind so you can go outside for a moment with kids. So we're really enjoying it."

Monday's unseasonably hot forecast shattered a 107-year record in North Texas.

FOX 4 Good Day Meteorologist Evan Andrews says part of it is because the ground is dry, and part of it is because we have west winds."

Featured article

"Obviously, 90s in February is a rare event. Not only that, we've only hit it eight times in the past," he said. "Last year, we had La Nina, and we had a 90-degree reading about this time in February. This year, it's El Nino, and we have a 90 in February. So it really doesn't make a difference, but it's not unheard of."

But the toasty temps are making a difference at the Dallas Arboretum.

The annual Dallas Blooms features 500,000 spring-blooming flowers from more than 120 varieties. In years past, organizers have had to cover the flowers during this time of year due to frost.

"You can see the tulips are just popping this year," said Dustin Miller with the Dallas Arboretum. "Actually, we have a new feature too on our website so folks can see our blooms tracker and know exactly what is blooming every day."

But not everyone is hot for the warm forecast. Some are worried we may jump from winter right back into a Texas summer.

"Ah, the million-dollar question," Andrews said. "Historically a really warm February or this time of the year doesn't necessarily correlate with a hot summer. What does correlate with hot summers is if you have a drought."

The FOX 4 Weather team says we’re okay for now. Don’t count out March. We still have a couple of cold days ahead.