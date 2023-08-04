Expand / Collapse search
Dallas says personal info may have been leaked in ransomware attack

Dallas
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas ransomware attack: One month later

The City of Dallas says that more than 90% of the network has been restored, but the details of the remaining 10% is limited.

DALLAS - The city of Dallas said some personal information may have been leaked earlier this year during a ransomware attack.

The attack crippled city services back in May.

The city said hackers downloaded data from services between April 7 and May 4.

Names, addresses, social security numbers and healthcare information may have been taken.

The city did not say how many people may have been affected.

City of Dallas invests $4M in cybersecurity after ransomware attack
The City Council's plan for a detection system comes two months after Dallas was hit by a ransomware attack.

"Although the City is not aware of any identity theft or fraud resulting from this incident, it will provide involved individuals with two years of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services," the city of Dallas said in a news release.

Potential victims will be notified and receive further instructions in the mail, the city said.

Anyone with questions can call 833-627-2708 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 8 a.m. 