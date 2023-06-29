Expand / Collapse search

City of Dallas invests $4M in cybersecurity after ransomware attack

Dallas
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of Dallas attacked by ransomware gang 'Royal', city services still affected

The Dallas Public Library, Dallas Water Utilities, courts and more have been affected by the cyberattack.

DALLAS - The City of Dallas is investing $4 million in a system aimed at preventing future cyberattacks.

The City Council's plan for a detection system comes two months after Dallas was hit by a ransomware attack.

The attack in early May, carried out by the group known as Royal, took down city systems, including police and fire dispatch, courts, online payment systems, the Dallas Public Library and Dallas Animal Services among others.

Houston-based technology service provider Netsync Network Solutions will work over the next 3 years to stop any cyber threat.

READ MORE: City of Fort Worth says it was hacked, targeted by group over Texas' stance on gender-affirming care

This agreement is an upgrade from the nearly $900,000 Dallas invested in early May, just a week before the ransomware attack.

That deal with Netsync provided the city with a detection option for devices like servers and workers' computers.