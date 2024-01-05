Dallas police chief on FOX 4 investigation into North Texas Crime Stoppers: 'Conversations' coming in 2024

After a FOX 4 News investigation uncovered the North Texas Crime Stoppers program is not keeping track of the crimes solved as a result of tips, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is now publicly responding to our findings.

"I would hope any organization is open to saying, ‘Hey, you do an amazing job, and we need you. Is there a way we can make this better?’" he said.

Chief Garcia often talks about how important public involvement is in solving crimes.

DPD, like many other police departments, can benefit from tips to organizations like Crime Stoppers.

FOX 4 News began investigating North Texas Crime Stoppers in July after the non-profit's leaders initially refused to provide a reward to a couple who helped police catch a fugitive wanted for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

"It feels like we were misled," Briana Jordan said at the time.

The chair of the North Texas Crime Commission, David Dean, went on to reveal their system makes it difficult, if not impossible, for anyone to know if their tip led to an arrest, even asking FOX 4's Lori Brown for advice.

"I have no idea if others were calling at the same time. What would your recommendation be in that case?" Dean said.

Underscoring the problems of a reward not being paid to deserving tipsters, a man came forward to tell us his story.

"The North Texas Crime Commission, Dallas branch, they need a complete overhaul," said the tipster, who asked to remain anonymous.

In 2021, the tipster saw an image posted on Instagram by photojournalist FOX4Terry.

He went to North Texas Crime Stoppers' website and left a thorough tip.

The suspect was soon arrested, but his tip was never flagged for a reward.

"Through 2021, I checked back about 3 to 4 times online and the tip was just sitting there," the tipster said.

After multiple follow-ups and more than 2 years, North Texas Crime Stoppers then provided the reward.

"They advertised they are taking crime off the streets, but really, I feel like they are doing their best not to reward it out," the tipster said.

Funded through Dallas, Collin and Grayson County court fees we found the North Texas Crime Commission has nearly $5 million in net assets, according to its latest report.

On Thursday, we asked Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia about what we learned, including North Texas Crime Stoppers submitting zeros to the state when it comes to categories of crimes solved as a result of tips.

"It is very difficult, I try to control what I can control. I don't have control over how that program works," said Chief Garcia. "I know personally from being in California, the Crime Stoppers program there to being here is extremely helpful."

Chief Garcia said there will be discussions about the program moving forward.

"Obviously, no organization, no system is perfect. If there are ways we can tweak it for the better we should. Those are conversations we will have in the new year, how better we can work together," he said.

