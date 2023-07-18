Dallas couple who called 911 to report kidnapping suspect not eligible for reward, Crime Stoppers says

A Dallas couple who called 911 to report a kidnapping suspect was told they are not eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward.

The man was wanted for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 7-year-old girl, and the couple’s 911 call led to his arrest.

Briana and Kenyatta Jordan were coming home from lunch on July 7 when they noticed a face they recognized from the news and a Crime Stoppers billboard: 41-year-old Leonard Neal.

With six children of their own, the Jordans had taken a good look at the man accused of abducting a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl.

Police say Neal released the boy, but the girl was missing for 12 hours. Police say he sexually assaulted her.

"That could have been our oldest two kids," Briana said.

The Jordans did not just call the police. Once Neal got on the bus, they knew they needed to follow it.

After getting disconnected from 911, a Dallas police officer called Kenyatta.

"Once we made the right on Polk, he said, 'That's y'all's minivan?’ I said yes," he recalled. "He said, ‘We are pulling up behind you. So y'all can get out of the way now.’"

Before police arrested Neal, he cut his throat. Police later released this mug shot.

Later the Jordans learned about the Crime Stoppers reward that had been offered for Neal, a most wanted fugitive. But when they asked about it, they were told they were not eligible because they called 911 instead of the Crime Stoppers number.

The couple feels like it was a bait and switch.

"We dialed 911 instead of Crime Stoppers. We are not able to get the reward? Squint," they said.

As police work to build trust with the community, the Jordans say this feels like a breach of that trust.

"It feels like we were misled," they said.

On DPD's website, it urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers or 911. Crime Stoppers is operated by the North Texas Crime Commission, a cooperative partnership.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told FOX 4 in a statement, "While DPD does not have input on the criteria that must be met for a Crime Stoppers reward, when a unique set of circumstances arises, we certainly can open conversations that will help improve services, prevent crime or help to solve investigations in our city."

The Jordans are hopeful that will happen in their case.

"They should be held to their word," they said.

FOX 4 spoke with a Crime Stoppers board member. He said the rewards are only paid to people who call the tip line, based on Texas law.

The Jordans believe if they had tried to find the crime stoppers tip line instead of 911, Neal might still be on the run.

FOX 4 will be asking Texas lawmakers if it may be time for the statute to change.