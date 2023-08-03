Expand / Collapse search
Dallas begins repairs on water pipe that's been leaking since October

South Dallas
DALLAS - The city of Dallas started repairs on a water leak that took months to find.

It is in an underground pipeline near the Bonton neighborhood in South Dallas.

Investigators had been searching for the leak since October.

The city has been taking steps to continue providing customers with drinking water while minimizing water loss.

Staff have also begun a de-chlorination process.

Repairs will take several weeks.