Dallas firefighters file suit after injuries from Highland Hills Apartments explosion

Three Dallas firefighters who were seriously injured during an Oak Cliff apartment explosion in 2021 are now suing multiple entities.

The September explosion was blamed on a gas leak caused by a man who shot into an apartment unit at the Highland Hills Apartments.

The suit is against the apartment complex, its management companies and Atmos Energy.

According to the lawsuit, the Texas Railroad Commission found the complex failed to meet federal and state standards in multiple areas.

"Their injuries from the explosion are permanent, but they were preventable," said attorney Brant J. Stogner.

Attorneys argue that while the bullet may have started the leak, they also blame negligence.

