Dallas apartment fire causes multiple injuries, partial building collapse

Four firefighters and three residents were hurt in an explosion and fire at an apartment complex in Oak Cliff.

It happened Wednesday morning at the Highland Hills Apartments near Interstate 45 and Simpson Stuart Road. That’s near Paul Quinn College.

Video from SKY 4 showed a severely damaged two-story building with smoke coming from the roof. Debris was scattered around one corner of the building that had partially collapsed.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said the initial call for help was for a possible natural gas leak. Residents reported a strong gas order.

At some point while firefighters were investigating the source of the odor, there was an explosion, Evans said.

Seven people were injured including four firefighters. Two of those firefighters are in critical condition.

Atmos Energy and hazmat crews were called to the scene.

Evans said multiple local, state and federal agencies will be working together to determine exactly what caused the explosion.

READ MORE

Man arrested for burning dismembered bodies in Fort Worth dumpster

Carrollton teen father accused of murdering newborn son

Allen PD: Only officers fired at armed woman in Wendy's parking lot who died

Advertisement

19-year-old accused in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 deputies