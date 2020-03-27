Dallas County leads the state in COVID-19 cases, Collin County adds 22

article

Dallas County leads the state with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. So far seven people have died and 303 have tested positive.

Across the metroplex, Collin County now has 111 cases after confirming 22 new cases Friday morning, including 11 in Plano. One person there has died.

Tarrant County added 10 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 100. There’s also one death in that county.

Denton County also reported its first death Thursday. The county added 13 new cases bring its total to 83.

In other parts of North Texas there are far fewer reported cases of the coronavirus. There are at least 10 in Ellis County, three in Rockwall and Johnson counties, two in Kaufman County, and one in Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Parker and Van Zandt counties.

