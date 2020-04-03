Dallas County coronavirus stay-at-home order extended until May 20

Dallas County’s coronavirus stay-at-home order was extended until May 20 on Friday after a vote by county commissioners.

That means all of the current rules put into place to slow the spread of COVID-19 will stay in place for another month and a half – like closure of restaurants/bars except for take out/delivery and the closure of all businesses unless they’ve been deemed essential.

“We have to back our health care heroes,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins during Friday morning’s debate at commissioner’s court.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

The extension passed 4-1, with only John Wiley Price voting against. He argued that people in his southern Dallas County district were hurting due to the restrictions. Other county commissioners said the decision was made based on advice from public health officials.

The original order was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday night. The only way the May 20 extension could be shortened would be if county commissioners voted to move up the end date.

The vote came as Dallas County continues to be one of the biggest COVID-19 hot zones in the state. On Friday afternoon the county reported 90 new cases, bringing the total to 921 with 17 deaths.

Advertisement

The county released a graphic that shows the number of cases requiring hospitalization. Officials said of those cases, about 71% are people over the age of 60 or people who have at least one existing health condition such as diabetes.

Dallas County has registered either the most or second-most number of confirmed cases in the state for the past month.

RELATED:

Track Texas coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

Shelter-at-home order issued for Dallas County's residents and workers

Dallas County reports 100 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

Dallas County orders Hobby Lobby to close its local stores