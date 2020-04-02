Dallas County reports 100 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day; Tarrant County reports 3 new deaths

article

Three more people have died because of the coronavirus in Tarrant County, and Dallas County has reported 100 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, along with two more deaths.

Two of those people who died in Tarrant County lived in Forest Hill and one was from Fort Worth. The county didn’t release any details about their age or prior health conditions.

The new cases in Dallas County bring's the county's total to 831 cases, and 17 deaths.

The two additional deaths in Dallas County were a woman in her 70s living at a long-term care facility, and a woman in her 80s from Dallas. They had been critically ill in area hospitals.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Tarrant County now has a total of six confirmed COVID-19 deaths and at least 288 positive cases of the virus. Only 18 people in the county have recovered so far.

Health officials in the county are worried people aren’t doing enough to keep social distancing guidelines and said there’s been a rise in cases among younger people.

Advertisement

“When all of the recommendations came out and the executive orders got put in, for the first four or five days you could see light traffic on the roads, people really paying attention and trying to stay home. For the last two or three days, you’re really starting to see a lot more people out and that is concerning,” said Vinny Taneja, the Tarrant County Public Health director.

Taneja said all of the measures are designed to protect the public’s health but they only work if people follow them.

“We all need to do our part to follow these orders,” he said.

RELATED:

Tarrant Count COVID-19 Stats

Dallas County COVID-19 Stats

Track Texas coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map