'Wanted suspect' fatally shot after pursuit with Lake Worth police

The Brief A police pursuit in Lake Worth ended in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. Police say the suspect, wanted on prior charges, was killed; no officers were hurt. The Texas Rangers are investigating, and the suspect’s identity has not been released.



A pursuit in Lake Worth ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Friday night.

The person who was killed was a suspect wanted for soliciting prostitution, Lake Worth Police Department said.

Lake Worth officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Lake Worth PD alerted the public about the incident just before 8 p.m. Friday. According to a later statement from the department's chief, the incident began with a routine traffic stop.

It was then discovered that the suspect was wanted for solicitation of prostitution, and the pursuit began. The suspect's car was wrecked, and the suspect got out of the car holding what the chief said "appeared to be a weapon," and took a "shooting stance" towards the officers. The officers then fired at the suspect.

Four officers with the department were involved in the shooting, which they say happened near Jacksboro Highway and Paul Meador Drive.

The suspect was killed. No officers were injured.

Texas Rangers will lead the investigation into the incident. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene to assist.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Information was limited at the time of publishing.