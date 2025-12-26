80-year-old Rockwall man accused of shooting wife

article

The Brief An 80-year-old Rockwall man is charged with shooting his wife inside their home. Police say he told her "it was either him or her" before shooting. The wife survived; no motive has been released, and the investigation is ongoing.



An 80-year-old Rockwall resident has been charged with felony assault after allegedly shooting his wife in their home earlier this week.

According to an arrest affidavit FOX 4 obtained from Rockwall County, the man told his wife "it was either him or her" before pulling the trigger.

Rockwall man accused of shooting wife

What we know:

Stephen Boewe was arrested on Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family member.

Police responded to the Rockwall neighborhood around 10 a.m. for a shooting call. Boewe was found at his neighbor's home, an arrest affidavit says, where he told the officers his wife was at their home. Boewe was found with a gun at the time.

Boewe's wife reportedly told officers she had heard a knock on her door earlier that morning, and answered it to find her husband on the front porch. Boewe had allegedly told her "it was either him or her" before shooting her.

The neighbor whose home Boewe was found at was with Boewe's wife when officers arrived. She told police she had told Boewe to stay at her home while she checked on his wife, and when the neighbor found the woman injured, she called 911, the document says.

Boewe's wife had told the neighbor "he shot me."

Boewe was taken to the Rockwall County Detention Center after the incident.

What we don't know:

The names of Boewe's wife and neighbor were not included in the affidavit provided to FOX 4.

No motive has been released.