Expand / Collapse search

Dak Prescott on sexual assault lawsuit: 'I know the truth'

By
Published  April 19, 2024 6:32pm CDT
Dak Prescott
FOX 4

Dak Prescott addresses sexual assault lawsuit

On Friday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott publicly addressed the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him.

DALLAS - On Friday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott publicly addressed the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him.

"I know the truth. I'm confident in what we filed," said Prescott when asked at the Texas Children's Cancer Fund Gala.

In March, sexual assault allegations against Prescott went public.

The woman claims Prescott exposed himself and then sexually assaulted her in the backseat of an SUV outside the XTC Cabaret in Dallas in 2017. 

Related

Dak Prescott sexual assault lawsuit moved to Collin County
article

Dak Prescott sexual assault lawsuit moved to Collin County

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the woman who claims he sexually assaulted her will have their legal fight in Collin County.

Prescott's lawyers revealed allegations that the woman's lawyers asked for $100 million in exchange for not pursuing criminal charges.

Prescott's legal team called the claim extortion and filed a lawsuit in Collin County.

This week, we learned that the woman's lawyers refiled in Collin County, along with counter claims.

Prescott's legal team has denied the claims and called the allegations "ridiculous," "against the law" and a "shake down." 

The woman did file a police report with the Dallas Police Department on March 12, 2024.

Prescott is in the middle of contract negotiations with the Cowboys.

Related

Cowboys: No urgency to extend Dak Prescott's contract
article

Cowboys: No urgency to extend Dak Prescott's contract

The Dallas Cowboys apparently do not plan to give quarterback Dak Prescott a contract extension any time soon.

When asked if the lawsuit would factor into extension discussions, Prescott dismissed the claims.

"Has nothing to do with it," said the Cowboys QB.


 