Dak Prescott sexual assault lawsuit moved to Collin County

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the woman who claims he sexually assaulted her will have their legal fight in Collin County.

The Arlington woman initially sued Prescott in Dallas County.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 07: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 07, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

This month, her attorneys filed to withdraw that lawsuit. Then they filed counterclaims in Collin County.

That’s where Prescott filed an extortion lawsuit against the woman after receiving a letter from her attorneys demanding $100 million in exchange for not pursuing criminal charges.

"What’s the price you can put on a rape? The trauma that comes with that? The humiliation that comes from that? There’s not a price you can put on that. We are willing to negotiate it, yes," the woman’s lawyer, Yoel Zehaie, said in March.

The woman claims Prescott penetrated her against her consent while they were in the backseat of an SUV outside the XTC Cabaret in Dallas in 2017.

A police report for the incident was filed with DPD on March 12, 2024.

Prescott has denied the allegations.

His lawyer told FOX 4 the Cowboys quarterback has never engaged in any nonconsensual sexual conduct.

"Mr. Prescott—a new father to a baby girl—has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault. He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law," Prescott’s lawyer, Levi McCathern, said in a statement.

The woman’s attorneys said they are still pursuing the case but wanted to move everything to Collin County for convenience.