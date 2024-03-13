Dak Prescott Extortion Lawsuit: Woman accusing Cowboys quarterback of sexual assault files police report

A police report has now been filed against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for an alleged sexual assault in 2017.

This week, Prescott's legal team also filed an extortion lawsuit and met with Prosper police to file a criminal complaint.

Prescott's lawyer told FOX 4 the Cowboys quarterback has never engaged in any nonconsensual sexual conduct.

As the legal back and forth escalates, Dallas PD confirmed a sexual assault report was filed this week for the date of the alleged incident.

Sexual assault claims against Prescott came to the attention of his lawyer in January.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ryan Kang/G Expand

This demand letter to Prescott's attorney from the law office of Bethel Zehaie dated Jan. 16 asked for $100 million to forego pursuing criminal charges and keep the allegations quiet.

The letter claims back in 2017, Victoria Shores allegedly communicated with Prescott on Snapchat. When the two hung out with some of Prescott's friends, Shores was told to get in the back row of an SUV.

The letter claims Prescott allegedly exposed himself to her. Shores' lawyer claims she verbalized she did not want to engage in sexual intercourse.

When the vehicle stopped and passengers exited, the letter claims Prescott "used physical force and sexually assaulted Ms. Shores by penetrating her against her consent."

FOX 4 does not typically identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Shores' lawyers chose to make it public.

Dallas police confirmed they are now investigating a sexual assault complaint filed against Prescott on Tuesday.

Related article

Yoel Zahaie, the attorney for the accuser, talked about the case on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. He did not address why Shores did not pursue criminal charges first.

Prescott said the woman tried to extort him for $100 million. Her legal team said it’s not extortion but confirmed that number, saying they don’t believe it’s too high.

"One of the most common phrases for wrongful death is what’s the price can you put on a dead person’s life? Well, what’s the price you can put on a rape? The trauma that comes with that? The humiliation that comes from that? There’s not a price you can put on that. We are willing to negotiate it, yes," Zehaie said.

Tuesday, Prescott's lawyer, Levi McCathern, filed a civil lawsuit saying Prescott is being extorted. The demand letter is part of the lawsuit.

In a statement, McCathern says, "Mr. Prescott—a new father to a baby girl—has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault. He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone. Lies hurt. Especially, malicious lies."

Prescott lives in Prosper, and a spokesperson for the Prosper Police Department confirmed that Prescott's lawyers met with them, claiming he was "possibly a victim of theft by coercion."

Prescott is expected to get another large contract salary soon, and Shores’ lawyer was asked what he would say in response to the timing of these sexual assault claims.

"I would say to the people who I saw saying Dak is innocent, I would say hear both sides of the story," he said. "To not do what we always do and try to find excuses to make the rapist the victim."

Prescott's extortion lawsuit filed Monday in Collin County is seeking $1 million. He said if he wins, he plans to donate the money to an organization that helps victims of sexual assault.

FOX 4 reached out to both the lawyer for the accuser and Prescott's lawyer for further comment, but we have not heard back from them.