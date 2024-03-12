Dak Prescott sues woman over alleged sexual assault claim

article

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he’s the victim of an extortion attempt.

Prescott is suing a woman who he said accused him of sexual assault and demanded money to stay quiet about it.

FOX 4 obtained a copy of the 11-page lawsuit Prescott’s legal team filed.

It claims the woman’s lawyers sent Prescott a letter earlier this year saying that unless he paid $100 million, they would go public with her story.

In that letter, the woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by Prescott back in 2017, just after his first season with the Cowboys.

In a statement, Prescott’s lawyers said the story was completely fabricated.

They said Prescott has never engaged in any non-consensual sexual conduct with anyone.

But one of the defendant’s lawyers told ESPN that Prescott’s legal team is trying to blame the victim and play hardball. They said they were not afraid.

The 30-year-old quarterback is suing the accuser for $1 million.

According to the lawsuit, if he wins, he’ll donate the money to an organization that helps victims of sexual assault.