Cowboys: No urgency to extend Dak Prescott's contract

The Dallas Cowboys apparently do not plan to give quarterback Dak Prescott a contract extension any time soon.

Prescott is heading into the final year of his contract.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The team had indicated it was hoping to work out a new deal in the off-season.

But the Cowboys now say there’s no urgency on either side to get anything finalized before next season starts.

Team owner Jerry Jones talked about the situation Monday at the NFL owners meeting in Florida.

"Dak wants to do any and everything he can on and off the field to help us win. And so, we are where we are. We have our contract. We’re locked and loaded for this year. And we can see as we move along how we are thinking. We, inclusive of everybody else here, us, Dak. And we’ll see what we do," he said.

Jones also addressed recent claims from a woman who said Prescott sexually assaulted her in 2017.

The Cowboys owner said the allegations are not a factor in contract negotiations.