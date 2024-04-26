Tarrant County DA calls for Crystal Mason's voter fraud conviction to be reinstated

The state's highest criminal court is being asked to take a high profile voter fraud case.

Crystal Mason was on probation for a felony conviction when she cast a provisional ballot in the 2016 general election.

The ballot was rejected, but Mason was prosecuted and convicted for illegal voting.

The conviction and 5-year prison sentence were overturned last month.

An Appeals Court ruled there was no conclusive evidence at her trial to prove that she knew she was casting an illegal ballot.

On Thursday, the Tarrant County District Attorney asked the court of criminal appeals to reinstate the conviction.

"The trial court's guilty verdict should be affirmed. Voting is a cornerstone of our democracy. This office will protect the ballot box from fraudsters who think our lies don't apply to them," said a news release from Tarrant County DA Phil Sorrells.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has not indicated if it plans to take up the case.