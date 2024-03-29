Texas appeals court overturns North Texas woman's voter fraud conviction

A Texas appeals court reversed the conviction of a North Texas woman for trying to cast a provisional ballot in the 2016 election.

Tarrant County grandmother Crystal Mason received a 5-year sentence for using a provisional ballot while she was on supervised release from a federal tax conviction.

Mason claims she did not know she wasn't eligible to vote.

Prosecutors say that Mason read and signed an affidavit with the provisional ballot saying that she had "fully completed" her sentence.

The appeals court said there was not enough evidence to convict her.

"Even if she had read them, they are not sufficient ... to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she actually knew that being on supervised release after having served her entire federal sentence of incarceration made her ineligible to vote by casting a provisional ballot," wrote Justice Wade Birdwell.

The decision vacates her prison term.

Crystal Mason, middle, convicted for illegal voting and sentenced to five years in prison, sitting at the defense table in Ruben Gonzalezs court at Tim Curry Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 25, 2018. (Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram Expand

"I was thrown into this fight for voting rights and will keep swinging to ensure no one else has to face what I’ve endured for over six years, a political ploy where minority voting rights are under attack," Mason said in a statement released by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas.

Mason’s long sentence made both state Republican and Democratic lawmakers uneasy. In 2021, after passing a new voting law measure over Democrats’ objections, the GOP-controlled state House approved a resolution stating that "a person should not be criminally incarcerated for making an innocent mistake."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.