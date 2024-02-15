Coyote captured in Arlington park where 3 children were bitten

Police and animal services have captured an aggressive coyote at a public park. It's believed to be the one responsible for attacking three children in recent days.

FOX 4's cameras were recording when the officers hauled the animal out of a grassy area near Parkway Central Park.

The park was shut down on Tuesday after three children were bitten by a coyote on Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Estreitta De Kluetz witnessed one of the attacks and called 911.

"He bit the boy and was pulling, trying to pull him into the woods, I think," she recalled. "All of a sudden, I hear another mom go, ‘Oh my God! The dog is biting that kid!’ She runs and screams at the dog, and she throws her shoe at it."

Kluetz said the coyote let go of the 6-year-old boy, and his parents immediately put pressure on the puncture wounds on the chest area.

Search efforts went on into late Wednesday night and resumed early Thursday morning.

The coyote that was captured Thursday morning charged at officers. They shot it with a projectile.

"We saw the coyote. He was on the backside. He went back around. He came out, and then he charged us and that's when we hit him with a less lethal," the officer who captured it told FOX 4. "It's not a gun. It's a less lethal device. It has a foam baton round. And when it struck the coyote, it stunned him, and we were able to get a lasso around him and get him detained."

The city believes the coyote is the one responsible for the attacks.

It will be humanely euthanized and sent to Texas Health and Human Services in Austin for rabies testing.

An aggressive coyote was captured at an Arlington park Thursday morning. (City of Arlington)

Police plan to continue patrolling the area to make sure there are no further attacks.

The city will also partner with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Wildlife Services to evaluate and determine the next steps.

Residents are encouraged to report coyote sightings by visiting the city's Action Center webpage and scrolling down to Wildlife Sighting.

Parkway Central Park will remain closed until further notice.