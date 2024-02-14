Arlington park closed after coyote bites two children

The City of Arlington has closed a park after two children were bitten by a coyote.

Arlington Animal Services were called to Parkway Central Park in North Arlington after the first child was bitten on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Crews patrolled the park on Van Buren Drive near Lamar Boulevard, but they were unable to trap the animal.

On Tuesday evening, the park was closed to the public after a child was bitten by what the City believes is the same coyote.

Animal Services officers could not find the animal again.

Arlington crews set out addition traps in the area on Tuesday night as they continue to patrol the area and try to locate and tranquilize the coyote.

Parkway Central Park will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 14.