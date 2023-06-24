City of Fort Worth says it was hacked, targeted by group over Texas's stance on gender-affirming care

The City of Fort Worth is holding an update on Saturday to let residents know about the hack of a city system.

On Friday, June 23 the City's Information Technology Solutions Department was told about a claim that the City's website had been hacked.

Staff found that data posted online came from an internal information system used to track work orders, not the City's public website.

The City says the hackers downloaded attached files posted to the system.

The group SeigedSec posted the information to Telegram and Twitter.

Fort Worth said the post indicated that they believe the information was posted in an attempt to embarrass the city.

"We have decided to make a message toward the U.S. Government, Texas happens to be one of the largest states banning gender-affirming care and for that we have made Texas a target," the post said, according to the City.

The city says that there is no indication or evidence that sensitive resident, business or employee information at this point.

Fort Worth's IT Department says any info that was taken would be information that they would be willing to make public in a Freedom of Information Act request.

READ MORE: Dallas Public Library system back up weeks after ransomware attack

They believe the hackers stole credentials to log in to the system. Fort Worth clarified that no ransom was requested as a result of the hack.

They said there is no evidence the hackers were able to make their way into other systems, but they are investigating to see what has been accessed.

The City says they have contacted local police and federal law enforcement to investigate the incident.