Dallas Mavericks agree to multi-year extension with head coach Jason Kidd

The Dallas Mavericks announced a multi-year contract extension for head coach Jason Kidd on Monday.

The extension comes shortly after the Mavericks beat the Clippers after falling to Los Angeles in 2020 and 2021 under then-coach Rick Carlisle.

The exact details of Kidd's contract have not been released.

Kidd is in his third year as Mavericks head coach.

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 03: Head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks talks with Luka Doncic #77 during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 03, 2024.

The Mavericks went to the Western Conference Finals in his first season and missed the playoffs in his second.

Now, Kidd and the Mavericks' coaching staff are preparing for their second-round series against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

"We are excited to have Coach Kidd continue to lead our team throughout the coming years with this well-earned contract extension," said Dallas Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont in a statement. "Kidd led our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons, and we are looking forward to his leadership in continuing to build and grow this already great franchise."

"I have known Jason for a long time, and I cannot think of a better, more qualified candidate to lead this team going forward," stated General Manager Nico Harrison. "As a former NBA Champion Hall of Fame player, Jason brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role which cannot be duplicated. He has earned the trust and respect of our players and that of so many across the league, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to build upon the culture and foundation of success he's helped foster throughout his tenure as head coach."

Kidd's name had been floated as a possible replacement for Darvin Ham with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kidd was an assistant coach under Frank Vogel when the Lakers won the NBA title in 2020.

The Mavericks take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.