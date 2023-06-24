Dallas Public Library system back up weeks after ransomware attack

The Dallas Public Library's online catalog system is back up and working after a ransomware attack 7 weeks ago.

Since the attack that took down many city systems in early May, librarians had to check out books, DVDs and other material by hand. Returned materials were also not able to be checked in and put back into circulation, leaving many shelves empty.

Now library users and staff can search online for materials and apply for library cards again.

The library asks if you have material to check in, you can now return them to the library.

Customer accounts may not be accurate as staff work through the backlog of checkouts and check-ins, and you can expect it to take longer than usual to receive any hold requests.

"We are asking our customers to be patient with us and be assured that we will work through any issues on their accounts," Director of Libraries Jo Giudice said. "We never charge fines for overdue materials, and any charges for failure to return items will be resolved."

The library says it is in search of volunteers to help work through the large backlog.

Several city services were affected by the ransomware attack, carried out by the group known as Royal, including police and fire dispatch, courts, online payment systems and Dallas Animal Services among others.

Public computers at the library will still be unavailable, but the Dallas Public Library’s GED Testing Center also resumed service. The library offers testing Tuesday through Saturday at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library.