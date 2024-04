A lucky person in Dallas took home a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket, according to the Texas Lottery.

The Millions Club ticket was purchased at the Super B Food Store on Peachtree Road in Balch Springs.

The claimant chose to remain anonymous.

The Texas Lottery said it was the fifth of 10 million-dollar prizes to be claimed in the game.