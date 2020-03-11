Ursuline Academy, St. Rita Catholic School cancel classes over COVID-19 coronavirus exposure concerns

article

Two Dallas private schools canceled classes on Wednesday due to growing concerns about a potential COVID-19 coronavirus exposure.

Ursuline Academy in Northwest Dallas said in a public post that it closed due to reports “a member of our extended school community is presumed positive for COVID-19.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, Ursuline Academy will be closed today and the school will undergo a thorough cleaning,” the statement said. “We will provide you with an update on school closing as soon as information becomes available.”

In addition to classes, all extracurriculars were also canceled.

St. Rita Catholic School, also in Northwest Dallas, said it canceled classes “out of an abundance of caution” for Wednesday and the rest of the week.

Parents there were also told a “member of our extended school community” had tested “presumed positive.”

Both campuses will undergo extensive cleanings before reopening.

There are two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Dallas County, one in Tarrant County and three confirmed cases in Collin County.

