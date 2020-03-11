Alvarado ISD cancels all Wednesday classes due to concern over possible COVID-19 exposure

Classes at Alvarado ISD were canceled Wednesday after a parent of a child who attends a district elementary school might have been exposed to COVID-19 coronavirus.

Alvarado ISD says a parent of a child within the district was told to self-quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 at a doctor’s office where they work.

The person was a parent of an Alvarado Elementary North student. Right now it is not known whether or not the parent ever set foot inside the elementary school while showing symptoms, but as a precaution all classes within the district were canceled.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Midday Wednesday, district officials said classes would resume Thursday after being told by the Texas Department of State Health Services that students and staff were not at risk of contracting the virus.

“There has not been a confirmed case, only exposure by an employee of a doctor’s office,” district officials said in a statement.

Advertisement

The deep cleaning process will continue throughout the day on Wednesday at all district facilities and buses and will be completed in time for Thursday classes.

There are two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Dallas County, one in Tarrant County and three confirmed cases in Collin County.

RELATED STORIES:

- Ursuline Academy, St. Rita Catholic School cancel classes over COVID-19 coronavirus exposure concerns

- Persons in Dallas, Tarrant counties test ‘presumptive positive’ for COVID-19 coronavirus

- Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Collin County

- Collin County man tests 'presumptive positive' for COVID-19 coronavirus

- Some churches taking extra precautions in case coronavirus makes its way to North Texas

- DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field step up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns