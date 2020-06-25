City of Colleyville says it will not enforce Tarrant County’s mask mandate

The city of Colleyville says it will not be enforcing the mask order put into place by Tarrant County officials.

Colleyville also plans to move forward with Friday’s Stars and Guitars fireworks event. No masks are required.

This isn't the first time the city has defied county orders. In April, Colleyville opened restaurants and some businesses before stay-at-home orders expired. This time, it's refusing to enforce the county's latest order of requiring businesses to mandate customers and employees wear masks. The order goes into effect Friday.

Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley and other elected leaders are citing record amounts of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The order requires face coverings for public gatherings of more than 100 people and for everyone inside a business. It's on the business to implement it.

Most businesses agree it might be a minor inconvenience, but experts say it can save lives.

The city of Colleyville, however, says it will not adopt any formal action enacting this measure and it will not enforce it.

This isn’t the first time Colleyville has taken action like this during the pandemic.

In April when stay-at-home orders were in effect, the mayor said it was up to cities to interpret county or state restrictions, and he allowed some businesses to reopen.

Sam Miller with Cedar Ridge Free Range is wearing a mask but says he appreciates Colleyville wanting to allow people to decide for themselves.

“They’re giving us the freedom to do what we need to do,” he said. “You tell a kid not to do something, they’re going to do it. And if you tell them to do it, they’re not going to do it.”

Colleyville is hosting its Stars and Guitars event at City Park Friday evening. Hundreds of people are expected. The city is telling people to social distance.

But Arlington did a quick about-face.

At a Thursday press conference, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams talked about how they could safely pull off the annual Fourth of July parade. Hours later, the city of Arlington canceled that parade.

For now, most Tarrant County elected leaders and businesses are asking people to cover their faces.

FOX 4 reached out to Colleyville’s town manager for further comment but did not hear back.

Fort Worth ISD has two commencements scheduled Friday outdoors for Easter Hills and North Side high schools.

The ceremonies were originally scheduled for 6 p.m. That's when Tarrant county's order takes effect. The school district has since moved them up to 1 p.m.

