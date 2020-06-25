2020 Fourth of July Fireworks & Events in North Texas
DALLAS - The Fourth of July will be a little different this year with many cities canceling festivals and parades due to the coronavirus. Here’s a list of events and fireworks shows that are still happening.
Addison, July 3
Addison Kaboom Town!
The watch party and airshow were canceled and Addison Circle Park will be closed. No in-person viewing is allowed. A large fireworks show at an undisclosed, out-of-town location will be streamed live on Addison’s YouTube channel at 9:30 p.m.
addisonkaboomtown.com
Allen, July 3
Spirit in the Sky
Watch the fireworks from your car in the area near W. Exchange Parkway and N. Watters Road beginning at 9:30 p.m.
allenspecialevents.org
Anna, July 4
Fireworks at Anna Coyote Stadium
The show starts at 9:30 p.m. Hand sanitizer will be provided and seating may be limited to allow for social distancing.
www.greaterannachamber.com/annual-events/anna-texas-fireworks/
Arlington, July 3-4
Celebrate Independence Day
The annual festival has been replaced with a fireworks display Friday at 9:30 p.m. visible from the Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor parking lots.
Arlington Independence Day Parade
Social distancing encouraged along the parade route in Downtown Arlington Saturday morning.
arlington4th.org
Burleson, July 4
A fireworks show is planned at Chisenhall Field without concert or concessions.
facebook.com/BurlesonTX
Burleson Lions Club Fourth of July Parade
Families are asked to stand 6 feet apart and parade will be livestreamed on the internet.
www.burlesonlions.org
Advertisement
Canton, July 4
Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Parade and Festivities
The festival includes watermelon & hot dog eating contests, live entertainment, parade, balloon glow and fireworks show.
facebook.com/events/568458017434465/
Dallas, July 3
Red, White & Brave
Lava Cantina will host a limited live show starting at 9:30 p.m. with a livestreamed fireworks display afterward.
kluv.radio.com/events/mrs-bairds-bread-presents-red-white-brave
Denton, July 4
4th of July in Denton
The Yankee Doodle Parade and Liberty Run 5K will be held virtually. The fireworks show at Apogee Stadium was canceled.
www.discoverdenton.com/original-event/4th-july-denton/?instance_id=232192
Farmers Branch, July 2
Independence Day Celebration
The Brookhaven College parking lots will open at 7:30 p.m. for a drive-in fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Spots in the parking lot will be limited to allow for social distancing.
www.farmersbranchtx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1339
Fort Worth, July 4
Fort Worth's Fourth
Panther Island Pavilion will be closed and there will be no activities. The largest fireworks show in North Texas will be at a higher level for better visibility. It will be streamed live on FOX 4 at 9:20 p.m.
fortworthsfourth.com
Frisco, July 4
Frisco Freedom Fest
The festival includes a fun run, children's expo, food, vendors, live music, hot dog eating contest, fireworks show and more. The layout is more spread out this year so people can socialize safely.
friscofreedomfest.org
Granbury, July 3-4
Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
The festivities include live music, food, vendors, a parade and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.
www.visitgranbury.com/event/46th-annual-old-fashioned-4th-of-july-celebration/11577/
Grapevine, July 4
July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
View the fireworks over Lake Grapevine from multiple areas, including some that are paid. Parking spaces may be limited.
www.grapevinetexasusa.com/fireworks
Gun Barrel City, July 11
July Fest
The Triple T Amusement Carnival starts at 6 p.m., with live music, fireworks and more.
www.gunbarrelcity.net/julyfest
Haltom City, July 4
Northeast Tarrant County's Annual Family 4th Celebration
Family fun starts at 5 p.m. and the fireworks show starts at approximately 9:30 p.m. web.netarrant.org/events/Family-4th-Celebration-Fireworks-2139/details
Hudson Oaks, July 4
Boomin' 4th
There will be fireworks and live music, and a livestream will be offered right before the show starts.
boomin4th.com
Irving, July 4
Virtual Independence Day Celebration
The virtual celebration will have a look back at Irving’s best of July 4th footage of parades, fireworks and music.
cityofirving.org/1289/Independence-Day-Celebration
Joshua, July 3
Independence Day Celebration
The fireworks will be behind Acker Auditorium. The stadium will be closed, so people are asked to bring lawn chairs.
www.joshuachamber.com/event-3875275
Lewisville, July 4
Stars & Stripes Parade and Festival
The social distancing celebration will offer family fun during a parade and festival.
www.visitlewisville.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/41447/974
McKinney, July 4
Red, White and Boom
There will be no activities, food vendors or concerts, but walk-in entry is permitted for the fireworks show. It may be restricted if capacity is reached.
www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM
Mesquite, July 4
Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil's Bowl Speedway
The event includes racing and fireworks.
devilsbowl.com/2020/02/05/saturday-july-4th-2020/
North Richland Hills, July 4
Northeast Tarrant County's Annual Family 4th Celebration
Family fun starts at 5 p.m. and the fireworks show starts at approximately 9:30 p.m. https://web.netarrant.org/events/Family-4th-Celebration-Fireworks-2139/details
Plano, July 4
All American 4th of July Fireworks
People are being asked to watch the fireworks from their home, vehicle, or neighborhood. The fireworks will launch from the Lavon Farms near the Plano Event Center.
www.plano.gov/2848/All-American-Fourth-Fireworks
Roanoke, July 3
Roanoke's Virtual 3rd of July
The virtual celebration will be on Roanoke's social media and website, and will feature music and fireworks shows from previous years.
www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July
Rockwall, July 4
Parade, Concert, Fireworks
The parade will be held Saturday morning, and the celebration will continue later at Harry Myers Park.
playrockwall.com/the-park-at-emerald-bay-2-2/
Seagoville, June 27
Fireworks in the Park
The festival has been canceled, but the fireworks show will still go on as planned. Families are welcome to bring a picnic, chairs and coolers, and are asked to social distance.
www.seagoville.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=1404&month=6&year=2020&day=24&calType=0
Southlake, July 3
Fireworks Show
A special commemorative video will be released on social media and fireworks shot from Bicentennial Park. The park will be closed and will not be open for viewing the fireworks.
www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/296/Stars-Stripes-2019
The Colony, July 4
Fireworks at The Colony Five Star Complex
The events are canceled but fireworks will go off at The Colony Five Star Complex.
www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake
Trophy Club, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
The celebration includes a 5K race, parade, fireworks show and more
tx-trophyclub.civicplus.com/289/Fourth-of-July-Celebration
Weatherford, July 4
Spark in the Park
A free fireworks show and concerts will be held at Heritage Park
www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2020/sparkinthepark2020