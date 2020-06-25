2020 Fourth of July Fireworks & Events in North Texas

article

The Fourth of July will be a little different this year with many cities canceling festivals and parades due to the coronavirus. Here’s a list of events and fireworks shows that are still happening.

Addison, July 3

Addison Kaboom Town!

The watch party and airshow were canceled and Addison Circle Park will be closed. No in-person viewing is allowed. A large fireworks show at an undisclosed, out-of-town location will be streamed live on Addison’s YouTube channel at 9:30 p.m.

addisonkaboomtown.com

Allen, July 3

Spirit in the Sky

Watch the fireworks from your car in the area near W. Exchange Parkway and N. Watters Road beginning at 9:30 p.m.

allenspecialevents.org

Anna, July 4

Fireworks at Anna Coyote Stadium

The show starts at 9:30 p.m. Hand sanitizer will be provided and seating may be limited to allow for social distancing.

www.greaterannachamber.com/annual-events/anna-texas-fireworks/

Arlington, July 3-4

Celebrate Independence Day

The annual festival has been replaced with a fireworks display Friday at 9:30 p.m. visible from the Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor parking lots.

Arlington Independence Day Parade

Social distancing encouraged along the parade route in Downtown Arlington Saturday morning.

arlington4th.org

Burleson, July 4

A fireworks show is planned at Chisenhall Field without concert or concessions.

facebook.com/BurlesonTX

Burleson Lions Club Fourth of July Parade

Families are asked to stand 6 feet apart and parade will be livestreamed on the internet.

www.burlesonlions.org

Advertisement

Canton, July 4

Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Parade and Festivities

The festival includes watermelon & hot dog eating contests, live entertainment, parade, balloon glow and fireworks show.

facebook.com/events/568458017434465/

Dallas, July 3

Red, White & Brave

Lava Cantina will host a limited live show starting at 9:30 p.m. with a livestreamed fireworks display afterward.

kluv.radio.com/events/mrs-bairds-bread-presents-red-white-brave

Denton, July 4

4th of July in Denton

The Yankee Doodle Parade and Liberty Run 5K will be held virtually. The fireworks show at Apogee Stadium was canceled.

www.discoverdenton.com/original-event/4th-july-denton/?instance_id=232192

Farmers Branch, July 2

Independence Day Celebration

The Brookhaven College parking lots will open at 7:30 p.m. for a drive-in fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Spots in the parking lot will be limited to allow for social distancing.

www.farmersbranchtx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1339

Fort Worth, July 4

Fort Worth's Fourth

Panther Island Pavilion will be closed and there will be no activities. The largest fireworks show in North Texas will be at a higher level for better visibility. It will be streamed live on FOX 4 at 9:20 p.m.

fortworthsfourth.com

Frisco, July 4

Frisco Freedom Fest

The festival includes a fun run, children's expo, food, vendors, live music, hot dog eating contest, fireworks show and more. The layout is more spread out this year so people can socialize safely.

friscofreedomfest.org

Granbury, July 3-4

Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

The festivities include live music, food, vendors, a parade and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.

www.visitgranbury.com/event/46th-annual-old-fashioned-4th-of-july-celebration/11577/

Grapevine, July 4

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

View the fireworks over Lake Grapevine from multiple areas, including some that are paid. Parking spaces may be limited.

www.grapevinetexasusa.com/fireworks

Gun Barrel City, July 11

July Fest

The Triple T Amusement Carnival starts at 6 p.m., with live music, fireworks and more.

www.gunbarrelcity.net/julyfest

Haltom City, July 4

Northeast Tarrant County's Annual Family 4th Celebration

Family fun starts at 5 p.m. and the fireworks show starts at approximately 9:30 p.m. web.netarrant.org/events/Family-4th-Celebration-Fireworks-2139/details

Hudson Oaks, July 4

Boomin' 4th

There will be fireworks and live music, and a livestream will be offered right before the show starts.

boomin4th.com

Irving, July 4

Virtual Independence Day Celebration

The virtual celebration will have a look back at Irving’s best of July 4th footage of parades, fireworks and music.

cityofirving.org/1289/Independence-Day-Celebration

Joshua, July 3

Independence Day Celebration

The fireworks will be behind Acker Auditorium. The stadium will be closed, so people are asked to bring lawn chairs.

www.joshuachamber.com/event-3875275

Lewisville, July 4

Stars & Stripes Parade and Festival

The social distancing celebration will offer family fun during a parade and festival.

www.visitlewisville.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/41447/974

McKinney, July 4

Red, White and Boom

There will be no activities, food vendors or concerts, but walk-in entry is permitted for the fireworks show. It may be restricted if capacity is reached.

www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM

Mesquite, July 4

Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil's Bowl Speedway

The event includes racing and fireworks.

devilsbowl.com/2020/02/05/saturday-july-4th-2020/

North Richland Hills, July 4

Northeast Tarrant County's Annual Family 4th Celebration

Family fun starts at 5 p.m. and the fireworks show starts at approximately 9:30 p.m. https://web.netarrant.org/events/Family-4th-Celebration-Fireworks-2139/details

Plano, July 4

All American 4th of July Fireworks

People are being asked to watch the fireworks from their home, vehicle, or neighborhood. The fireworks will launch from the Lavon Farms near the Plano Event Center.

www.plano.gov/2848/All-American-Fourth-Fireworks

Roanoke, July 3

Roanoke's Virtual 3rd of July

The virtual celebration will be on Roanoke's social media and website, and will feature music and fireworks shows from previous years.

www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July

Rockwall, July 4

Parade, Concert, Fireworks

The parade will be held Saturday morning, and the celebration will continue later at Harry Myers Park.

playrockwall.com/the-park-at-emerald-bay-2-2/

Seagoville, June 27

Fireworks in the Park

The festival has been canceled, but the fireworks show will still go on as planned. Families are welcome to bring a picnic, chairs and coolers, and are asked to social distance.

www.seagoville.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=1404&month=6&year=2020&day=24&calType=0

Southlake, July 3

Fireworks Show

A special commemorative video will be released on social media and fireworks shot from Bicentennial Park. The park will be closed and will not be open for viewing the fireworks.

www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/296/Stars-Stripes-2019

The Colony, July 4

Fireworks at The Colony Five Star Complex

The events are canceled but fireworks will go off at The Colony Five Star Complex.

www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake

Trophy Club, July 4

Independence Day Celebration

The celebration includes a 5K race, parade, fireworks show and more

tx-trophyclub.civicplus.com/289/Fourth-of-July-Celebration

Weatherford, July 4

Spark in the Park

A free fireworks show and concerts will be held at Heritage Park

www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2020/sparkinthepark2020