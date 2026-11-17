The Brief A Carrollton police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave amid an ongoing audit into the department's Flock camera system activity. The audit began after concerns were expressed by Carrollton residents during a recent city council meeting, but the city did not specify why the officer was placed on leave. Carrollton leaders renewed its Flock camera contract in September, but other cities in North Texas have reconsidered or ended their contract with the controversial cameras.



The Carrollton Police Department has placed one of its officers on paid administrative leave as it performs an audit on its Flock camera activity following community concerns.

Carrollton PD Flock audit

What we know:

The City of Carrollton confirmed to FOX 4 that a Carrollton Police Department officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Carrollton says the move comes amid an audit on activity in its Flock camera system, one that began after concerns were raised by residents at recent Carrollton City Council meetings.

A city spokesperson said Carrollton is "committed to ensuring Flock Safety technology is used appropriately and in accordance with departmental policies."

What we don't know:

Carrollton officials did not specify what specifically caused the officer to be placed on paid administrative leave.

Flock camera concerns

Big picture view:

Flock Cameras can read license plate numbers and other vehicle details before uploading them into a database that can be accessed by law enforcement agencies, who say the technology is invaluable for keeping public safety.

That hasn't stopped North Texas cities from reconsidering their use of the cameras, which have come under fire for privacy concerns and cases involving officers using the cameras to track ex-partners.

In September, Dallas was set to turn off 321 state-funded Flock cameras in the city after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all state agencies to stop funding their contracts, but Flock agreed to keep the cameras on through the end of 2026.

Dallas also rejected a proposal to terminate its own contract with Flock Systems, keeping 300 Flock cameras active.

Elsewhere in North Texas, Wylie and Hood County ended their contracts with Flock Systems earlier this year. Princeton's mayor called on city council to reconsider using cameras that were obtained through a state grant program. Pflugerville, a town in Central Texas, has also voted to remove its Flock cameras.

Carrollton voted to keep its Flock camera contract by a 6-1 vote in September.

Flock Systems recently said it is proactively auditing police departments and flagging department leaders if it finds suspicious activity.

What they're saying:

Criminologist Alex Del Carmen tells FOX 4's Lori Brown that while Flock is trying to oversee suspicious activity within its systems, it's up to local departments to try and prevent misuse.

"I think police departments need to have their own auditing mechanism within their own departments," Del Carmen said. "And they need people designated to automatically on a daily basis, right, audit the usage of these systems, as to the reason why they were used, the frequency of usage, and the nature of the use of Flock cameras."

Alex Del Carmen, criminologist

What's next:

Carrollton says the audit into its Flock camera activity remains ongoing.