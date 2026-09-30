Dallas Police Chief to meet with Flock CEO to address technology concerns

The Brief Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeauz will meet today with Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley to discuss guardrails and policies to prevent technology misuse. The city currently operates 300 active Flock license plate cameras, while about 300 others sit offline due to state funding cuts ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott Dallas Police maintain that technology is vital for solving violent crime and report no local abuse.



Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux is meeting with the head of Flock Safety to discuss guidelines for the city's automated license plate readers today.

What we know:

Currently, the City of Dallas has more than 600 Flock cameras positioned throughout the city. However, about half of those cameras are currently offline after the Dallas Police Department lost the state grant that funded their operation.

This change happened in response to Governor Greg Abbott's order requiring state agencies to pause funding for the controversial cameras on September 1.

Despite the pause, Dallas still has 300 Flock cameras actively in use, funded directly through a contract with the City of Dallas.

When the contract was brought to a vote, only three city council members voted to cancel it.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux stated that his department has seen no evidence of camera misuse since deployment, crediting the system with helping solve numerous violent crimes.

Meanwhile, several other North Texas cities have chosen to cancel their contracts with Flock amid a growing nationwide debate over privacy and license plate readers.

What's next:

Chief Comeaux and CEO Garrett Langley are scheduled to hold their private discussion today at DPD headquarters.