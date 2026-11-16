The Brief A petition to recall McKinney's mayor and three city council members has received enough signatures, according to the political action committee behind it. The petition accuses McKinney leaders of not listening to its voters after approving costly projects and raising utility rates across the city. McKinney City Council will meet on Tuesday to verify the signatures and potentially schedule the recall election for May 2027.



McKinney's mayor and three city council members could be subject to a recall vote next year after a petition against them received enough signatures.

Calls for their resignation stem from the leaders' conflict of interest over city projects and ignoring the voices of its residents.

McKinney recall petition

What we know:

A petition to hold a recall election for four McKinney city leaders has reached the threshold of votes to be held, according to a local political action committee.

Collin County Citizens for Integrity PAC says it has received over 6,600 signatures on its petition to recall McKinney mayor Bill Cox. The recall also involves McKinney City Council members Ernest Lynch, Geré Feltus and Justin Beller.

"Voters did their part," the PAC said in a statement. "These are fair questions, and McKinney residents deserve straight answers from the people they elected."

A press release from the PAC asks for the four leaders to resign immediately or face a recall election next year.

McKinney Mayor Bill Cox

Dig deeper:

The petition stems from what the PAC calls "special interests" from the city's leaders that go against what citizens have voted for.

The PAC points to a 2023 airport bond totaling $200 million that was rejected by voters. McKinney leaders found alternate funding for the airport, leading to questions about whether city leadership respected voters' wishes.

Other costly projects like a surf park and amphitheater are cited in the release, while saying the city has raised utility rates of households across McKinney.

It also points to political donations between its seven city council members and mayor that have created a "circle" that does not listen to its citizens.

A community survey cited in the release states that confidence in McKinney leaders dropped from 66% to 54% in 2025, saying council members have called the results "misinformation" and "reckless political rhetoric."

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The other side:

Beller tells FOX 4 that the recall petition began after McKinney City Council approved a site plan for a mosque to be built in the city.

"I look forward to making the case to our community that includes a defense of my voting record, and shows that this community won’t succumb to cheap bigotry pushed by feckless, partisan politicians. We’ve got 6 months to make that case. I hope you’ll join us. I’ll provide more information on how you can help, but you can start right now by loving your neighbor. My hope is that when we’re done with this ordeal, we are better for it, and we grow from it. And that people will know McKinney by its fruits," Beller said in a statement.

What's next:

McKinney City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, November 17. At that meeting, the McKinney City Secretary will verify the petition's signatures and schedule the recall vote.

The recall election would come in May 2027.