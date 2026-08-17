Hood County discontinues use of Flock cameras amid national privacy debate

The Brief The Hood County Commissioner's Court voted in April to discontinue its contract with Flock Safety, which produces the controversial Flock cameras. This week, Hood County law enforcement covered and unplugged Flock cameras across the county, becoming the second county in Texas to stop using them. A statewide and national debate over Flock cameras has broken out in recent weeks, with privacy concerns arising over the technology's license plate reading abilities.



Hood County has become the second county in the state to discontinue the use of the controversial Flock security cameras.

What we know:

In April, the Hood County Commissioner's Court voted unanimously to discontinue the county's contract with Flock Safety, a license plate reader company that produces Flock surveillance cameras.

On Monday, Hood County Constable John D. Shirley posted pictures on social media of the county's three Flock cameras being covered and disconnected.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ CTSY: Hood County Constable, Precinct 2

Hood County is now the second county in Texas to discontinue the use of Flock cameras. Guadalupe County, which lies east of San Antonio, has also stopped using Flock cameras.

The Hood County Commissioner's Court vote only covers the aforementioned Flock cameras. Granbury, which is its own municipality within Hood County, still uses Flock cameras.

Flock camera debate

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Dig deeper:

Flock surveillance cameras have caused a statewide and nationwide debate over privacy concerns.

They’re typically mounted on 12-foot poles and have a solar panel on top to power the camera, and can read license plate numbers and other vehicle details. That information is then uploaded into a database that can be accessed by law enforcement agencies.

Flock camera covered up in Hood County

Critics of Flock cameras call them a tool for warrantless surveillance, and that they violate Constitutional privacy rights.

There are approximately 670 Flock cameras located all across Dallas, where their increased usage has led to a surge in vandalism.

What they're saying:

Hood County residents who spoke with FOX 4's Dionne Anglin had differing opinions on the use of Flock cameras.

"You can’t go where you’re going without being tracked. I mean we’re being tracked on our phones anyway, if we’re being honest. But I think its kind of another step. I think, I don’t know who the information is going to," Tom Sawyer told Anglin.

"They don’t do nothing more than what they already do. They already got your license plate number. They already know your name. If you’re not doing nothing wrong you don’t have nothing to worry about," John Labouef said.