The Brief A software bug at JPMorganChase caused service outages and transaction delays on Monday for customers at multiple banks. The glitch disrupted online banking and some in-person access, though Chase confirmed there is no evidence of a cyberattack. Chase is working to fix the issue, but no timeline for full restoration has been provided.



An outage affecting some Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and other bank customers is the latest in a string of outages frustrating consumers.

With the technology failures of last week still fresh on people’s minds, it’s raising questions about how reliable the systems Americans depend on daily really are.

Bank Outages

What we know:

Monday’s problem seems to have originated with JPMorganChase, with customers at other banks also reporting delays when trying to send and receive money connected to Chase Bank.

Some customers have logged on to their online banking accounts to find a message saying, "Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later."

By late Monday afternoon, Chase confirmed a software bug was causing some transactions to take longer than usual to complete. The company said there was no evidence that the problem was related to a cyberattack.

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What we don't know:

Chase said it is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible but did not give a timeline.

Consumer Frustrations

What they're saying:

Customers are on edge with the banking issues coming just days after a global Microsoft outage and a Federal Aviation Administration ground stop caused by technical issues.

Chase customer Khalud Alziyotti told FOX 4 she even tried walking into a local bank branch but didn’t get very far.

"The app wasn't working at all. Everything was delayed. So, I went in there," she said. "As soon as you go in, they're like telling everyone like, ‘Hey, we can't even do anything for you today. You can try the ATM. It may or may not work.’"

FOX 4 spoke to several tech experts about why these types of issues seem to be happening more frequently.

"Well, I think that as we’ve kind of moved into the internet age, we are more reliant on a single source. If you remember back a few years ago, if some cyberattack hit us, we would turn off the internet and we still functioned inside, right? But that’s the case anymore. So, I think there’s a lot of things that are happening in the industry. And I think we’re starting to get a wake-up call," said Matt Malone with Dark Rock Cybersecurity.

Dr. Klyne Smith, a clinical associate professor of computer science at SMU said the recent incidents don’t seem to be connected but they do share similar conditions.

"Our systems are huge. They’re interconnected and constantly being changing. And some are very old. When you have that many moving parts, big failures will happen," he said. "Having three in one week makes it feel like a pattern, but it’s not really considered at a pattern. It’s just that the cause is so big."

Dr. Smith used a highway wreck as an analogy for Monday's banking issues.

"One bank had a wreck and traffic backed up for another trying to pass through it," he said.